Motor Vehicle Inspector, two others in ACB net for bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Nagpur caught a Motor Vehicles Inspector (Class-I) and two others red-handed while accepting bribe from a transporter at Kandri check-post in Nagpur district, on Wednesday.

As per the details, the 33-year-old transporter carries goods. On February 8, he was driving a goods carriage from Manmad to Rewa. While crossing the Kandri check-post, two private persons namely Karan Madhukar Kakde (28), a resident of Hiwra Bende in Ramtek Tehsil; and Vinod Mahadeorao Lanjewar (48), a resident of Subhash Nagar, Kamgar Colony, demanded Rs 500 bribe apart from regular challan. They demanded and accepted money from the complainant-transporter in presence of Abhijit Sudhir Manjre (39), Motor Vehicles Inspector (Class-I), Regional Transport Office, Nagpur Rural.

As per the ACB, Manjre allegedly encouraged Kakde and Lanjewar to accept bribe to allow the goods carriage of the complainant to cross the Kandri check-post. After the action, the ACB registered a case against Manjre and two others under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amendment of 2018).

Police Inspector (PI) Varsha Mate, PI Ashish Chaudhary, PI Nilesh Urkude, Police Constables Amol Menghre and Anil Bahire of ACB Nagpur conducted the trap under the leadership of Yogita Chafale, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, and under the guidance of Rahul Maknikar, Superintendent of Police, ACB Nagpur, and Madhukar Gite, Additional Superintendent of Police.

