5-year-old COVID-19 positive child tests negative: BMC officials

A 5-day-old child from Chembur, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has now been detected negative for the coronavirus, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Friday. On March 26, the report of the child and his mother came positive for COVID-19. However, he has now been detected negative for the virus.

As per the health administration department, he was the “youngest corona positive child” in the country at the Kasturba Hospital.

On Sunday, the child will be examined again and further decision on his health will be taken ccording to the report.

The baby and his 26-year-old mother allegedly caught the virus after they were kept on a bed vacated by a COVID-19 patient.

They were first moved to Kurla Babha Hospital and were later shifted to Kasturba Hospital, which is the nodal centre for all coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, 335 people tested positive for the virus, which includes 42 cured, discharged or migrated and 16 deaths. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit COVID-19 state in India.