Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 3rd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Malaria drug for COVID-19 may raise risk of heart problems: Scientists

    The anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, which are being considered by some for treating COVID-19, may increase the risk for dangerous abnormal heart rhythms, United States cardiologists have warned.

    The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University and Indiana University recommend that clinicians treating COVID-19 patients with the malaria-antibiotic drug combination should consider monitoring those patients for ventricular arrhythmia.

    The condition leads to the lower heart chambers beating quickly and irregularly, and can lead to cardiac arrest, they said.

    In a paper published in the American College of Cardiology’s Cardiology Magazine, the researchers noted that there are hundreds of drugs that can increase the risk for cardiac arrest.

    However, they said, using two together in patients who are already at risk or critically ill could increase that risk further.

    “While there is yet very little data regarding hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin’s effectiveness as a treatment for COVID-19, some clinicians are considering combining them during this global pandemic,” said Eric Stecker, the paper’s lead author.

    “If physicians use their best medical judgment and order this drug combination for coronavirus patients, we want them to be aware of potential adverse side effects,” said Stecker, an associate professor at the OHSU School of Medicine.

    The researchers recommend clinicians who treat COVID-19 patients with the drug combination also monitor patients for dangerous arrhythmias.

    However, they acknowledged that limited resources could make monitoring a challenge.

    “Until we have clinical outcome data supporting the benefit or harm of these medications, I would advocate for a cautious approach in using the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin,” Stecker said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Sri Poddareshwar Ram Mandir remain silent on Ram Navami amid lockdown
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Feed in Need : Nagpur police distribute food packets to poor
    Nagpur Crime News
    Tehsil police nab goon wanted in attempt to murder case
    Tehsil police nab goon wanted in attempt to murder case
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    Two attacked over old enmity in Ganeshpeth, New Kamptee
    Maharashtra News
    महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेवजी यांच्या जयंती पर्वावर रामटेक शहरात अन्न धान्य व भाजीपाला वाटप
    महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेवजी यांच्या जयंती पर्वावर रामटेक शहरात अन्न धान्य व भाजीपाला वाटप
    कोरोना मुळे शेतकरी राजा आर्थिक संकटात
    कोरोना मुळे शेतकरी राजा आर्थिक संकटात
    Hindi News
    कोविड -19 : नासमझ लोगों की गलती बनी पूरे देश के लिए घातक
    कोविड -19 : नासमझ लोगों की गलती बनी पूरे देश के लिए घातक
    वेकोलि ने विशेष खदानों के कोयले के नीलामी मूल्य घटाये
    वेकोलि ने विशेष खदानों के कोयले के नीलामी मूल्य घटाये
    Trending News
    PM Modi’s COVID-19 related message to the nation
    PM Modi’s COVID-19 related message to the nation
    Corona Update : No new case in Nagpur but screening at snail’s pace evokes concern!
    Corona Update : No new case in Nagpur but screening at snail’s pace evokes concern!
    Featured News
    PM: At 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes light diyas
    PM: At 9 pm on Sunday for 9 minutes light diyas
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Maha leads with 335 cases, nCoV India tally 1965
    Trending In Nagpur
    COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey
    COVID-19: Three lakh homes in Nagpur screened under NMC survey
    Tehsil police nab goon wanted in attempt to murder case
    Tehsil police nab goon wanted in attempt to murder case
    कोविड -19 : नासमझ लोगों की गलती बनी पूरे देश के लिए घातक
    कोविड -19 : नासमझ लोगों की गलती बनी पूरे देश के लिए घातक
    9 Baje 9 Minute: Meet Nagpur Doctor who gave ‘scientific argument’ to justify PM’s appeal
    9 Baje 9 Minute: Meet Nagpur Doctor who gave ‘scientific argument’ to justify PM’s appeal
    VTA’s humble gratitude to entire staff of essential services & Govt
    VTA’s humble gratitude to entire staff of essential services & Govt
    In Nagpur, humor helping cops to enforce effective lockdown!
    In Nagpur, humor helping cops to enforce effective lockdown!
    Fire at Ajni traffic office, 30 vehicles gutted
    Fire at Ajni traffic office, 30 vehicles gutted
    WCL slashes coal auction price of specific mines
    WCL slashes coal auction price of specific mines
    वेकोलि ने विशेष खदानों के कोयले के नीलामी मूल्य घटाये
    वेकोलि ने विशेष खदानों के कोयले के नीलामी मूल्य घटाये
    Energy Minister urges CM to save starving persons not covered under Food Security Act
    Energy Minister urges CM to save starving persons not covered under Food Security Act
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145