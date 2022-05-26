Nagpur: MPCC’s ‘Navasankalp Social Media Camp’ on May 28, 29

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Social Media Department of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has organized a two-day state and national level “Navasankalp Social Media Camp” on May 28 and 29 at Nagpur, informed Vishal Muttemwar, Chairperson, Maharashtra Congress Social Media Department here on Thursday.

Muttemwar was addressing a press conference at his home. MLC Abhijit Wanjari was prominently present on this occasion.