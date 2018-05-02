5 killed in Purti Co’s boiler blast at Bela

Nagpur : At least 5 people including 4 helpers and a welder died on the spot after a boiler blast in Manas Agro, one of the Purti Group Companies, located at Bela, 35 kms near Nagpur on Saturday afternoon.

Sources reported that the workers were engaged in welding works when the accident happened. The reasons behind the mishap were yet to be ascertained.

On Saturday at around 2 pm, the molasses tank used for manufacturing gas, suddenly exploded killing five people on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Waghmare, 27, helper, Mangesh Naukarkar, 23, Vasudev Ladi, 27, Prafull Moon, 23 and Leeladhar Shende, 45.

More details are awaited.