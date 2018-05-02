Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Aug 1st, 2020

    5 killed in Purti Co’s boiler blast at Bela

    Nagpur : At least 5 people including 4 helpers and a welder died on the spot after a boiler blast in Manas Agro, one of the Purti Group Companies, located at Bela, 35 kms near Nagpur on Saturday afternoon.

    Sources reported that the workers were engaged in welding works when the accident happened. The reasons behind the mishap were yet to be ascertained.

    On Saturday at around 2 pm, the molasses tank used for manufacturing gas, suddenly exploded killing five people on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Waghmare, 27, helper, Mangesh Naukarkar, 23, Vasudev Ladi, 27, Prafull Moon, 23 and Leeladhar Shende, 45.

    More details are awaited.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Sessions court releases man accused of raping minor on regular bail
    Sessions court releases man accused of raping minor on regular bail
    अपने क्षमता के अनुरूप चुने पाठयक्रम- डॉ. नरेन्द्र भुसारी
    अपने क्षमता के अनुरूप चुने पाठयक्रम- डॉ. नरेन्द्र भुसारी
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील मानस अ‍ॅग्रो प्रा.लि. या साखर कारखान्यात ब्लास्ट; वेल्डरसह पाच कामगारांचा मृत्यू
    नागपूर जिल्ह्यातील मानस अ‍ॅग्रो प्रा.लि. या साखर कारखान्यात ब्लास्ट; वेल्डरसह पाच कामगारांचा मृत्यू
    मित्रांसोबत सहलीला गेलेल्या युवकाचा धरणात बुडून मृत्यू
    मित्रांसोबत सहलीला गेलेल्या युवकाचा धरणात बुडून मृत्यू
    दुधाच्या भावाढीसाठी कामठी तालुक्यात भाजप चे दूध आंदोलन
    दुधाच्या भावाढीसाठी कामठी तालुक्यात भाजप चे दूध आंदोलन
    5 killed in Purti Co’s boiler blast at Bela
    5 killed in Purti Co’s boiler blast at Bela
    Breaking News : Dhaba owner killed by staff member in Hingna
    Breaking News : Dhaba owner killed by staff member in Hingna
    नागपुरात एक लाखाची हेरॉईन जप्त
    नागपुरात एक लाखाची हेरॉईन जप्त
    FDA seizes stock of milk worth Rs 1.29 lakh
    FDA seizes stock of milk worth Rs 1.29 lakh
    Nagpur Corona Update: नागपुरात २५८ पॉझिटिव्ह; ८ जणांचा मृत्यू
    Nagpur Corona Update: नागपुरात २५८ पॉझिटिव्ह; ८ जणांचा मृत्यू
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0