5 injured after coming in contact with HT line in Bhankheda

Nagpur: Five persons were injured, three of them seriously, when they accidentally came in contact with a high tension wire passing through the proximity of the building. The incident took place in Bhankheda locality on Friday night when it was raining heavily.

The injured, Hussain Shabbir (47), Anees Anwar (22), Salim Anwar (33), Naseem Umar and Shubham, are being treated at Mayo and a private hospital. The mishap occurred at the building owned by Hussain tailor near Ambedkar Statue, Bhankheda around 8.30 pm on Friday. According to reports, the five persons were taking a steel almirah to a room on second floor of the building. In the process, the almirah touched a high tension wire passing through close proximity and giving a high voltage shock to them.

Loud shouts of the five triggered panic among nearby residents. Police and power department were informed and the injured were taken to hospitals. The mishaps of the kind have been taking place in city due to high tension power line passing through close proximity of many buildings in several localities in city.

Such high voltage incidents have become a regular feature at a time when a committee appointed by Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has been probing and inspecting the city for spots where high tension (HT) lines endanger human lives.

The committee was formed by the court after 11-year old twin brothers Priyansh and Piyush Dhar were electrocuted after they came in contact with HT line at their house that was illegally built in proximity of an HT line two years ago. The committee has found 6000 spots where the high tension line poses danger to human lives. Hussain’s house was also in the list of spots. A notice was served by SNDL in 2017 November but no remedial action was taken.

