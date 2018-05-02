Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Jul 20th, 2019

Accused hoodwinks cops, escapes from Super Speciality Hospital

Nagpur: An accused lodged in Nagpur Central Prison and admitted in Super Speciality Hospital for treatment hoodwinked on duty cops and escaped on Saturday morning.

The accused has been identified as Sijo L R Chandran, a native of Delhi. He was admitted in Super Speciality Hospital since July 4 and was being treated for some ailment. On Saturday around 8 am, the accused had gone to toilet but managed to give a slip to the cops and the hospital staff and vanished without a trace.

Ajni police have registered a case in this connection and launched a search to nab the absconding accused.

