Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

5 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: Panchpaoli police foiled a dacoity attempt by arresting a gang of five armed robber from Panchkuwa Mata Mandir in the wee hours of Saturday. Cops have also seized swords, iron rods, nylon rope and other materials from their possession.

The accused were identified as Akshay Ramdas Rajurkar (18), Abhishek Sanjay Kulabe (18), Vivek Ramesh Waghade (19) Vicky Prakash Parate (20), all residents of Tandapeth and Abhishek Mangesh Giri (19), a resident of Swami Nagar.

According to police, constable Santosh Thakur received secret information about the gang assembled near Panchkuwa Mata Mandir. Acting swiftly on the information, the sleuths of Pachpaoli police rushed to spot and surrounded group of five youth at around 1.30 am . On asking the reason behind assembling at this time of hour, the youth failed to give any satisfactory reply. Following this cops searched them and found ropes and weapons in third possession. Subsequently cops rounded them up at Pachpaoli police station.

Cops have booked all the accused under Sections of 399, 402 of the IPC and put them behind the bars. Further investigation is on.

