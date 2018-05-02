Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 3rd, 2019

Thieves on Rampage : Rs 5 lakh booty stolen in 3 incidents

Representational Pic

Nagpur. In three cases of burglaries reported under Lakadganj, Mankapur and Sakkardara police station some unidentified miscreants sneaked inside locked houses and a shop amd and decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 5.05 lakh.

In first incident, 53-year-old Sarla Khemchand Khandwani, a resident of Jamuna Society under Lakadganj had gone to her friend’s house on Friday afternoon. During the same, some burglars reportedly broke into her house and fled with valuables and cash to the tune of Rs 3.03 lakh. The burglary came to fore when Sarla returned home only to find her broken door and ransacked house.

Subsequently, she rushed to Lakadganj police and lodged complaint against the unidentified accused.

Similarly, some antisocial elements reportedly broke into a house of a 30-year-old Atul Gajanan Katkar, a resident of Dwarka Complex under Sakkardara police and decamped with gold ornaments and cash Rs 75,000.

In his complaint, Atul told cops that he had gone to work on Friday while his wife and mother locked the house and went to their relatives house. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants entered their house by breaking the latch of the main door and decamped with cash and gold ornaments collectively of Rs 99,300.

In third such incident, some burglars reportedly broke open a Mankapur based shop and fled with silver coins and cash to the tune of Rs 1.05 lakh between July 31 and August 1. Following the complaint of owner, Manoj Kamlakar Itankar (44), a resident of Kamptee Mankapur police have booked the unidentified burglars under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

