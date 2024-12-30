5 drug peddlers arrested near Koradi, MD drug powder worth Rs 55.40 lakh seized

Advertisement













Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police on Monday raided a secluded place near Koradi Devi Mandir and arrested five drug peddlers. Cops have seized 554 grams of Mephedrone (MD) drug powder worth Rs 55.40 lakh from the possession of the arrested accused. One accused is on the run and is being searched.

The accused have been identified as Pawan alias Mihir Rajendra Mishra (39), resident of Manewada, Besa Road, Palash Pramod Divekar (21), resident of Plot No. 48, Ramai Nagar, Ajni, Sumit Ramesh Chintalwar (35), resident of Plot No. 26, Vishwakarma Nagar, Ajni, Sheikh Atiq Farid Sheikh alias Bhuru (25), Besa, and Manish Ranjit Kushwaha (45), resident of Sagar Developer Society, Hudkeshwar. The absconding accused is Ajay Sisodia, native of Chomhala, district Dag, Rajasthan.

Cops have also seized five mobile phones worth Rs 81,000 and a Duster car worth Rs 10 lakh.

The contraband was being transported from Rajasthan to Nagpur via Madhya Pradesh for December 31 party revellers. Accused and Their Criminal Background

According to police, many offences including murder, attempt to murder, cheating have been registered against the accused Pawan Mishra. Another accused Sumit Chintalwar is also in police book for offences including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, MCOCA, firing, possession of firearms. An attempt to murder offence has also been registered against Sheikh Atiq alias Bhuru. Similarly, a murder offence has been registered against Manish Kushwaha.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of DCP Rahul Maknikar (Detection), Crime Branch and ACP Abhijit Patil, Crime Branch. A dedicated team from the Social Security Department and the Anti-Narcotics Cell carried out the bust, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

The action was carried out by a police team including Inspector Gajanan Gulhane, PSI Sheshrao Raut, PSI Ashwin Mange, PSI Sameer Sheikh, PSI Kunal Masram, API Shailesh Dobole, API Manoj Neware, API Pawan Gajbhiye, API Vivek Adhau, API Nitin Salunkhe, API Vijay Yadav, Constables Arvind Gedekar, Ganesh Jogekar, Rohit Kale, Subhash Gajbhiye, Rahul Patil, Aman Raut, Anup Yadav.