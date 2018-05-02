Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    2-day Session of Maha Assembly Begins Today

    The two-day monsoon session of Maharashtra Assembly is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday, amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. It is the shortest session in the State’s legislative history, to take place on the backdrop of a political tussle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the drugs case, Kangana Ranaut locking horns with the Sena and the Palghar lynching case.

    Several stringent security measures have been put in place in the Vidhan Bhavan area, particularly with respect to Covid-19. At least 9 ordinances and 14 bills are likely to be placed before the House during the session. The legislature will also move condolence motion to pay tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died last week after prolonged illness.

    Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole had tested positive for Covid-19, following which RT-PCR tests have been conducted for all MLAs, their staff, the Vidhan Bhavan staff and journalists. Only those MLAs who will have a Covid-19 negative certificate will be allowed to enter the Assembly premises, however, they won’t be allowed to take their Personal Assistants along with them due to Covid-19 threat. Only ministers will allowed to take their assistants along.

    Breaking the tradition in view of the pandemic, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday cancelled the tea party usually hosted by the Chief Minister for the Opposition party on the eve of the session.

