Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 21st, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    5.7L black fungus drug vials to be available in June

    As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about mucormycosis and how it is emerging as a new challenge, the Centre said it has taken a slew of measures to ensure mucormycosis medicine Amphotericin-B is available in the country adequately.

    Be it ramping up the capacity of the existing manufacturers or allowing new manufacturers or enabling the import of the drug, the Centre is on its toes, it said. As a result of this “whole of government” approach, around 5.7 lakh Amphotericin-B vials will be available in the country in June.

    The per-month availability will also go up as 11 manufacturers, including an importer, are now working towards increasing the supply of the drug in the country.

    Mucormycosis is a fungal infection reported among Covid-19 patients, who have a high blood sugar level. Though the fungal infection is not a new occurrence, the number of cases has seen an unprecedented rise in India amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. The shortage of Amphotericin-B has added to the crisis, while prompted by the Centre, states and Union territories have now started notifying under the epidemic act. Separate wards, facilities are being brought in place to exclusively treat this fungal infection.


    Trending In Nagpur
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    सफल रहा अभायुकुस सक्रिय सदस्यों के साथ वर्चुअल “जनसंवाद” कार्यक्रम
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    आज गज्जु यादव यांचा गांधी पुतळा, व्हेरायटी चौक सीताबर्डी येथे उपोषण
    हिंगना परिसर में रहने वाली किशोरी से किया दुष्कर्म
    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway
    At least 13 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli, encounter underway
    खदानों की नीलामी व मज़दूर विरोधी नीतियों के ख़िलाफ़ श्रमिकों में आक्रोश
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    कोरोना से मृतकों को 5 लाख रूपये व आश्रित को आजीवन राशन,बिजली फ्री दें महाराष्ट्र सरकार – शेख
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    सर्दी होने पर मादा बाघ का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में 6 कैदी पॉजिटिव
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    भांडेवाडीतील कचऱ्यावर शास्त्रोक्त प्रक्रिया करा : महेश महाजन
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांच्या पुढाकाराने कळमना मार्केट येथे लसीकरण केंद्र सुरु
    आ.कृष्णा खोपडे यांच्या पुढाकाराने कळमना मार्केट येथे लसीकरण केंद्र सुरु
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145