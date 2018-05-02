MLA quits Bhowanipur seat for Mamata to contest

Veteran TMC leader and Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay says he will vacate Bhowanipur assembly seat, three weeks after he won elections from there. Bhowanipur was Mamata Banerjee’s constituency for the last 10 years, but this time she choose Nandigram and was pitted against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Article 164 says, “A Minister who for any period of six consecutive months is not a member of the Legislature of the State shall at the expiration of that period cease to be a Minister.’ The TMC says that Mamata Banerjee is likely to contest the bypoll from Bhowanipur assembly constituency.

In case the EC doesn’t hold elections within six months, the duration in which Banerjee has to become an MLA to remain chief minister, the Trinamool Congress is ready with Plan B.



