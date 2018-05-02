Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 2nd, 2019
4th Edition of Aditya Diddee Memorial club open snooker tournament

The most awaited and looked upon open snooker tournament Aditya Diddee Memorial is all set to commence from the 4th of August 2019, that is Friendship Day.

This tournament is organized in the memory of Late Mr Aditya Diddee who used to be a snooker enthusiast himself, by his close set of friends every year on Friendship Day.

128 top cueists from across the country shall be participating for the coveted trophy and price money of one lakh approximately.

The tournament shall commence on the 4th of August, 5.30 pm at CP Club.

Chief guest would be Mr KD Mohta and the guest of honor would be Shri Girish Dewani, honorary Secretary CP Club along with the other committee bearers.

