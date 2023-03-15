49th National Convention of ‘Yuvak Biradari (Bharat)’ held in Mumbai

• Jeevan Gaurav and other awards given

• Abhishek Bachchan, Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh, Amruta Fadnavis graced the event.

Yuvak Biradari (Bharat) celebrated its 49th National Convention, commemorating Dandi March on 12th March 2023. Actor Abhishek Bachchan who is also the President of Yuvak Biradari laid down the manifesto for the organisation and presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ to Madhusudan Sohani for outstanding performance in the field of self-employment training along with Rekha Rathi and Sandesh Jadhav for service in the social sector. As part of other projects of Yuvak Biradari many youth achievers also received awards. On this occasion former MLA Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh and banker, singer Amruta Fadnavis were also present in the special ceremony at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai which was also attended by 500 invitees from different parts of the country.

Aqsa Harim Khan, a student of MGM College of Journalism, Aurangabad, was judged as the best parliamentarian in Abhirup Yuva Sansad, along with Srishti Vadane (Dhule), Yash Ghatge (Yavatmal), Sheetal Khawse (Nagpur) as runner ups. In the Yuva Bhushan competition, Ankith Kumar from Chennai and Suhani Pandey from Bhilai both won 20,000 cash prizes of the third position.

Amruta Fadnavis felicitated artists of ‘Punyatirth Bharat’ ballet which is based on Indian history. She mentioned how art can be a source of inspiration for the young generation. Dr. Ashishrao R. Deshmukh congratulated awardees and Yuvak Biradari for such an initiative and expressed the desire to organize a similar programme in Nagpur next year with 5000 young artists at the national level.

On the occasion, Yuvak Biradari’s Managing Trustee Swar Kranti articulated the purpose of the 49 year old youth movement. Kranti Shah, Ravindra Dharia, Ashutosh Shirke, Nagendra Rai, Medha Divekar were present on the stage along with other dignitaries. About two thousand youth from all over the country participated in the youth projects which were a run-up to this event under the leadership of coordinators Omkar Chavan, Nihar Deorukhkar, Prashant Waghaye, Sachin Wakulkar, Devendra Singh, Saeed Zakaria, Vivek Rathod and others.

