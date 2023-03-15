Over 3,000 students participate in Sandipani School’s Read and Grow event

Read And Grow – an event hosted by Sandipani School , Hazari Pahad was conducted recently in which more than 3000 students from various school of the city participated. The competition had various categories in which Alfiya Midhat , Grade 9 student of Heritage International School, Gorewada scored exceptionally and secured her place in the Merit List of Top 10 students in their class category.

Abeera Khirad, another student of Grade 6 was also awarded with the Top Scorer of the School prize at the literary fest. Principal Ms Lubna Rashid expressed her gratitude towards the organising committee of Read and Grow for successfully hosting and conducting the Literary Fest

