44th National Kabaddi tournament begins at Chandrapur

– Mobile app inaugurated for live result update,Great event, great hosting is appreciated everywhere

Great chance to watch game of PRO KABADDI players

Chandrapur : If power sector personnel regularly play any game then it will reflect positively on individual and organizational performance. Mahagenco accepted the hosting of the National Kabaddi tournament at Chandrapur and turned it into an excellent event. This was stated by the Chief Engineer Raju Ghuge. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 44th All India Electricity Sports Control Board Kabaddi tournament on the khule rang manch ground in Urjanagar, Chandrapur.

During this, Mahagenco Deputy Chief Engineer Anil Ashtikar, Madhukar Parachke, Rajesh Rajgadkar, Rajesh Kumar Oswal, Vijaya Borkar, Chief Industrial Relations Officer Anil Musale, AIESCB observer Lalit Gaikwad, J.W. Kharpate, CISF Commandant Pushpendra Sing, Dy.CIRO Purushottam Warjurkar, District Sports Officer Bobde, District Kabaddi Association Office bearer Dilip Ramedwar, OSD of Hon. Energy Minister Govt of Maharashtra Yashwant Mohite, were specially seated on the dias.

After this, the meritorious & outstanding players were honored which included Abhinandan Kumar, Gurusavek Sing, P. Ganesan, B. Mahesh, Tyagaraj, A. Kiran, Anil Kumar, Suresh Kumar, Ajay Shinde & Dhiraj Rokade.

Initially, the official inauguration of the tournament was made with the torch at the hands of Chairman Raju Ghuge. The players made march past and greeted the guests. Introductory speech given by CIRO Anil Musale and he has nicely elaborated Mahagenco’s intention behind this event. On this occasion, the greeting message of Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut was read. Raju Ghuge said that keeping in mind the increasing competition in the Power sector, now everyone should be able to develop professionalism and get more expertise so that your small contribution can make your organization grow in a sustainable manner.

The mobile app has been created by Mahagenco for the purpose of providing live and latest updates about the tournament. Being National tournament, 17 teams from all over the country are participating. These include teams from states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. All the teams are divided into 4 groups. 56 League matches will be played in the first round of the tournament. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches will be played on 23 and 24 January respectively.

The inaugural program was characterized by balloons on the grounds, children adorned in various state outfits, high-powered kabaddi grounds, attractive decorations and a disciplinary atmosphere was the key attraction of the day. Special welcome was given to the coaches and team managers of teams from all over the country. Nasir Khan conducted the excellent formula of the program. After this, inaugural matches were played between M.P. Power against Telangana Genco and Punjab State Power against Gujarat Power. In which Telangana won 40 points and Punjab won by 28 points respectively.

Superintendent Engineer Dattatraya Surjuse, CM Dange, Anil Punse, Maruti Mahavadi, Purushottam Upase, Anil Gandhe, Sanjay Taydae, Vijay Umre, Raju Somkuvar, Prafulla Kutemate, Suhas Jadhav, Sunil Kulkarni, Inder Chavan, Officers such as Sandesh More, Dr. Sangita Bodhalkar, Arvind Wankhede, Mukesh Meshram, Shrikrishna Vaydande, Coaches of, team managers, players, officials of Chandrapur Thermal Power Station, Engineers, Technician, employees, union representatives, journalists, etc. were prominently present. Officials, members, etc. of the organizing committee are striving for the success of the program.