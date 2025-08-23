Here’s your daily update from Nagpur for August 23, 2025 – covering local news, education, festivals, civic issues, and city developments.
- Traffic & Festivals: 3,000 police to be deployed for Marbat festival; drunk driver arrested near Airport.
- Civic Issues: Floods in Kanhan river disrupt water supply, heavy rain causes waterlogging.
- Festivals: Pola festival ahead; liquor seized in Pardi. Achievers School marks 17th Foundation Day.
- Education: Nagpur University mark sheet error, NMC trains new Balwadi teachers, AI-powered anganwadi inaugurated, IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placements (₹69.57 LPA highest).
- Other News: Former President Kovind to attend RSS centenary, rare Bamboo Pit Viper rescued, HC questions missing bus terminals.
Nagpur Gold Rate (August 23, 2025)
- 22K Gold: ₹5,730 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,250 per gram
Daily Horoscope (August 23, 2025)
- Aries: A good day for financial planning.
- Taurus: Focus on health and diet.
- Gemini: Travel plans may bring success.
- Cancer: Avoid unnecessary arguments.
- Leo: Recognition at work is likely.
- Virgo: Time to organize personal priorities.
- Libra: Good day for partnerships.
- Scorpio: Control expenses wisely.
- Sagittarius: Family support brings positivity.
- Capricorn: Work pressure may increase.
- Aquarius: Good time for creative projects.
- Pisces: Emotional balance will be key today.