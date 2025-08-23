Published On : Sat, Aug 23rd, 2025
Nagpur Daily News Update: Festivals, Traffic, Education & City Highlights

Here’s your daily update from Nagpur for August 23, 2025 – covering local news, education, festivals, civic issues, and city developments.

  • Traffic & Festivals: 3,000 police to be deployed for Marbat festival; drunk driver arrested near Airport.
  • Civic Issues: Floods in Kanhan river disrupt water supply, heavy rain causes waterlogging.
  • Festivals: Pola festival ahead; liquor seized in Pardi. Achievers School marks 17th Foundation Day.
  • Education: Nagpur University mark sheet error, NMC trains new Balwadi teachers, AI-powered anganwadi inaugurated, IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placements (₹69.57 LPA highest).
  • Other News: Former President Kovind to attend RSS centenary, rare Bamboo Pit Viper rescued, HC questions missing bus terminals.

