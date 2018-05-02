SC gives Bhushan 30 minutes to reconsider apology

The Supreme Court is hearing in the 2020 suo moto criminal contempt case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan. Attorney General KK Venugopal tells the Court that Bhushan may be allowed to go with a warning.

The SC gives 30 minutes to Prashant Bhushan to ‘think over’ his stand of not expressing regret over his contemptuous tweets against judiciary. The Attorney General tells the Supreme Court that Bhushan will express regret.

The SC says that Bhushan says the Apex Court has collapsed, “is it not objectionable”, the top court bench asks the AG.

The court can speak only through its orders; even in his affidavit, Prashant Bhushan made disparaging remarks, the SC observed.

The Court should warn Prashant Bhushan and take a compassionate view, Attorney General tells SC.

“A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise,” the SC said.