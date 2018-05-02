Mayor’s Cup badminton tournament from 27th

Mayor’s Cup BadmintonTournament jointly organised by Lions Club of Nagpur Noble and Leo Club of Noble Knights in association with Nagpur Municipal Corporation will be held at NMC’s Indoor Sports Complex, Vivekanand Nagar from February 27.

The two-day event is open for players fromall over Maharashtra and will be held in Under-17 age group singles for boys and girls, men’s singles, women’s singles, doubles in open category as well as for players above 40 years. “We wanted to do something to create awareness about physical fitness and found badminton to be a safe sports as there is not much crowding. We are expecting about 200 entries.

Till now 60 players have confirmed their participation,” said Rahul Suradkar, Past President during a press conference held at the venue on Thursday. For Rs one lakh prize money tourney, entry fees for singles event is Rs 300 while that for doubles is Rs 500 across all age groups. Mayor DayashankarTiwari will inaugurate the event.

Among those present in the presser were Secretary Sheetal Kinariwala, Past President Dr Kiran Mohta, and Tournament Secretary Sarvesh Kinariwala.