33 including 12 from Central Jail test positive for Coronavirus, cases soar to 1611

Nagpur: The city reported 33 new cases, including 12 persons from Nagpur Central Jail by Thursday evening, taking the total numbers of novel CoronaVirus to 1611.

Six samples were tested positive at MAFSU Veterinary from VNIT quarantine centre. 12 from Central Jail were tested at NEERI Lab. Five samples i.e. two from Katol and one each from Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu & 1 PWD quarter, Ravi nagar and Hingna were tested positive for coronavirus at IGGMCH. While five at GMCH and four at Private Lab facilities were tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Corona @ Nagpur Jail:

Besides, 12 new positive on Thursday, about 9 persons from Central Prison were tested positive on Tuesday while on Wednesday, a big haul of 44 persons from the prison tested positive for coronavirus.

The city continues to shine with astonishing recovery rate as over 1150 i.e. significantly more numbers of patients under treatment currently, have successfully treated with the disease. Unfortunately, so far, 25 patients have also succumbed to the virus borne disease, of which 10 are from outside of Nagpur.