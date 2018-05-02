Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jul 3rd, 2020
    Saroj Khan, Bollywood’s queen of dance, passes away

    Saroj Khan, the renowned Bollywood choreographer, died early on Friday morning after a cardiac arrest. She was 71.

    The three-time National Award winner, who choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, has not been keeping well for some time.

    She was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

    “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Manish Jagwani, Khan’s nephew, told PTI.

    In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including Dola Re Dolafrom Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Ek Do Teen from the Madhuri Dixit starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007.

    She last choreographed Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri in Karan Johar’s production Kalank in 2019.

