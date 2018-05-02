Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Dec 27th, 2019
317 arrested in Meerut for violence at protests

Additional Director General Prashant Kumar on Thursday said that 317 people have been arrested and 79 cases registered in connection with the violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Meerut.

“79 cases have been registered and 317 were arrested. 108 police personnel are injured in which 10 sustained firearm injuries. Ten administration officials and 7 people including some journalists also sustained injuries. Five people lost their lives in the violence,” Kumar said.

“The administration is educating people on CAA and we are also monitoring social media.

On the arrest of two people from Meerut Nauchangi area, Kumar said: “Two men of Popular Front of India’s wing SDPI were arrested. One of them is the state chief of the organisation. We have found some objectionable literature from them.

“In Shamli, some people from this organisation were arrested earlier. The police had also recovered such literature from their office in Meerut. We are investigating the organisation’s role,” he said.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

