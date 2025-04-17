31 students hospitalised after eating pani puri in Nanded

Advertisement



In a suspected food-poisoning case, 31 students of different educational institutes were admitted to a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded city early on Thursday as they fell ill after consuming ‘pani puri’ at a roadside stall, officials said.

The affected students belong to three city-based educational institutions – Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SGGS College and a nursing college, they said.

Gold Rate 16April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver / Kg - 96,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Thirty-one students were admitted to Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital 4 am onwards after they started visiting the medical facility with complaints of vomiting, nausea and uneasiness following consumption of ‘pani puri’ at a single stall,” an official of the hospital said.

After their medical examination, the students were admitted to various wards in the hospital for treatment, he said, adding that their condition was stable.

Advertisement