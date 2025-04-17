Nagpur RTI Applicant Alleges Info Withheld on Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Advertisement



Nagpur – Despite nearly 50 patients receiving free treatment daily under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Nagpur district, local citizen Sanjay Agrawal has alleged that incomplete information was provided in response to an RTI application, even though the issue is directly connected to public interest.

Under RTI application number PUBHD/R/2025/60562, Agrawal had sought detailed information on four key aspects regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Nagpur district from April 1, 2024, till date. However, only partial information pertaining to one point was shared with him.

The requested details included:

Separate statistics on the number of patients treated in government and private hospitals during this period.

The total amount spent on treating patients from Nagpur district.

Details of pending dues the government owes to private hospitals.

A list of hospitals that denied treatment under the scheme and the action taken against them.

However, apart from the first point (and that too, partially), the rest of the information was not provided. Criticizing the authorities, Agrawal claimed that instead of providing complete information, applicants are being compelled to file appeals, which is a wasteful and time-consuming process.

Notably, the partial data received reveals that from April 1 to August 2024, a total of 6,911 patients were treated in government hospitals, while 12,126 received treatment in private hospitals under PMJAY – indicating that roughly 50 patients benefit from the scheme every day in the district.

Agrawal has now demanded, via email, that the concerned department immediately provide the complete information. Given that the matter concerns citizens’ rights, people are urging the government to uphold transparency and accountability.

