Bulls in spotlight: Nagpur farmers celebrate Pola fest with devotion and gratitude!!

Nagpur: The city and its surrounding villages came alive on Friday, August 22, as farmers marked the traditional Pola festival, a day dedicated to honouring their most trusted partners in farming, the bulls. The age-old celebration, steeped in devotion and rural pride, showcased the deep-rooted bond between man and animal.

From the break of dawn, farmers prepared their bulls for the occasion. The animals were bathed, their horns painted in striking colours, and their necks decorated with fresh garlands and ornaments. With jingling bells and glittering adornments, the bulls turned into symbols of pride as they rested from their usual toil.

The day’s highlight was a grand procession, where the animals, the true heroes of agriculture, walked majestically to the beats of dhol-tasha. Farmers and villagers danced alongside, celebrating the strength and loyalty of their companions. Traditional offerings were made, including Puran Poli, the quintessential Maharashtrian sweet, which added to the festive flavour.

The festival was not confined to the fields. Homes were decorated with rangolis and torans, while family members performed rituals as the bulls returned from the procession. With puja and aarti performed using earthen lamps lit with ghee, the celebrations culminated in a display of reverence that extended from the barns to the hearth.

Observed largely across Maharashtra, Pola is more than just a festival, it is a thanksgiving ritual that underlines the farmer’s dependence on his bulls and the gratitude owed to them. This year’s celebrations in Nagpur once again reaffirmed the timeless relationship between farmers and their faithful allies, without whom the rhythm of rural life would never be the same.