30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur

Nagpur: Around 30 students fell ill on Friday after consuming mid-day meal at Hudkeshwar based Aashatai Mule School. According to sources, the students had ‘Khichdi’- mid-day meal following which they had complained of abdominal pain. All were rushed to Government Medical Hospital and College (GMCH).

It is likely to note that irregularities regarding the contaminated food have been a common sight at Government Schools in the Second Capital of the State.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, a top official of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed that, the FDA officials have visited spot and collected the objectionable ‘Khichdi’ samples. Further action will be planned after the lab test of the confiscated samples.