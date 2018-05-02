Seven including two foreign plays to be staged at 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Nagpur

Nagpur: The 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav’s (BRM) parallel theatre festival organized by National School of Drama (NSD) will be organized on February 9 and will continue till February 15, 2020. The seven-day festival is also being hosted simultaneously in other cities viz. Delhi, Shillong, Dehradun, Villupuram and Puducherry.

Addressing the media Suresh Sharma, Director in-charge, National School of Drama informed that the festival will be inaugurated on February 9, 2020 at 6 pm in Sai Hall, Shankar Nagar at the hands of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highway. The event will also witness the presence of the guest of honor Madhu Joshi, senior theatre actor. The inaugural ceremony will be followed by the worthy performance of the play by a Mumbai based Vision Group, Ek Zunj Varyashi, written by P L Deshpande and directed Shirniwas Narwekar.

During the festival, theatre enthusiasts will be treated to an exciting performance that promises an indulging theatre experience, alongside authentic regions and international performance. The 21stBRM at Nagp[ur will showcase a range of productions comprising 7 shows from critically acclaimed plays carefully curated from across India and other parts of the world.

The festival will host 5 Indian and 2 foreign plays. Among Indian plays, two plays would be held in Marathi and Bengali and one in Hindi. Whereas, performance from USA and Russia would be in English and Russian respectively.