Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 7th, 2020

    Seven including two foreign plays to be staged at 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav’s (BRM) parallel theatre festival organized by National School of Drama (NSD) will be organized on February 9 and will continue till February 15, 2020. The seven-day festival is also being hosted simultaneously in other cities viz. Delhi, Shillong, Dehradun, Villupuram and Puducherry.

    Addressing the media Suresh Sharma, Director in-charge, National School of Drama informed that the festival will be inaugurated on February 9, 2020 at 6 pm in Sai Hall, Shankar Nagar at the hands of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highway. The event will also witness the presence of the guest of honor Madhu Joshi, senior theatre actor. The inaugural ceremony will be followed by the worthy performance of the play by a Mumbai based Vision Group, Ek Zunj Varyashi, written by P L Deshpande and directed Shirniwas Narwekar.

    During the festival, theatre enthusiasts will be treated to an exciting performance that promises an indulging theatre experience, alongside authentic regions and international performance. The 21stBRM at Nagp[ur will showcase a range of productions comprising 7 shows from critically acclaimed plays carefully curated from across India and other parts of the world.

    The festival will host 5 Indian and 2 foreign plays. Among Indian plays, two plays would be held in Marathi and Bengali and one in Hindi. Whereas, performance from USA and Russia would be in English and Russian respectively.

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh
    Fake job promise : Woman duped of Rs 1.30 lakh
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    Hindi News
    मीड-डे-मिल का खाना खाने से बच्चे हुए फ़ूड पॉइज़निंग के शिकार
    मीड-डे-मिल का खाना खाने से बच्चे हुए फ़ूड पॉइज़निंग के शिकार
    भीमा कोरेगांव केस: मामला NIA को सौंपेने पर फैसला 14 फरवरी तक सुरक्षित
    भीमा कोरेगांव केस: मामला NIA को सौंपेने पर फैसला 14 फरवरी तक सुरक्षित
    Trending News
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Featured News
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    Delay sending wrong message: Nirbhaya’s mom
    Delay sending wrong message: Nirbhaya’s mom
    Trending In Nagpur
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    फुटपाथ दुकानदारों ने मांगी “जितनी जगह कार की उतनी जगह हॉकर की”
    ‘पब्लिक बाईक शेअरींग’साठी मनपा व काल्स्त्रू यांच्यात सामंजस्य करार
    ‘पब्लिक बाईक शेअरींग’साठी मनपा व काल्स्त्रू यांच्यात सामंजस्य करार
    वाहतूक बंद न करता करा ‘झिरो माईल’चा विकास
    वाहतूक बंद न करता करा ‘झिरो माईल’चा विकास
    अमृता कन्स्ट्रक्शनसह कार्यकारी अभियंता बारहाते, कनिष्ठ अभियंता लामसुंगे यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    अमृता कन्स्ट्रक्शनसह कार्यकारी अभियंता बारहाते, कनिष्ठ अभियंता लामसुंगे यांना कारणे दाखवा नोटीस
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Seven including two foreign plays to be staged at 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Nagpur
    Seven including two foreign plays to be staged at 21st Bharat Rang Mahotsav in Nagpur
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145