3-year-old girl dies as sliding iron gate falls on her in Koradi

Nagpur: In a freak accident, a toddler was killed and her elder brother sustained injuries after a sliding iron gate at their aunt’s house in Koradi area fell on them on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased, Yadnya Sharad Bhajikhaye (3) was a resident of Gidamgad, Adegaon, taluka Hingna. Her elder brother Kaustubh (5) sustained injuries.

According to police, the sister-in-law of Manoj Pralhad Gajbhiye (55) had come to the latter’s house at Plot No 181, Sai Prasad Society, Bajrang Nagar, Bokhara, to celebrate Diwali. A sliding iron gate was being fitted at Gajbhiye’s house.

Around 4 pm, Yadnya and Kaustubh, children of Gajbhiye’s sister-in-law, were playing in the courtyard. As they pushed the gate, it started rolling on the track and came out of its fittings. It fell on Yadnya and Kaustubh injuring them seriously.

Both the injured children were rushed to Alexis Hospital where Yadnya succumbed to her head injuries in the evening. Injured Kaustubh is out of danger. After recording the statement of Gajbhiye, Koradi Police registered an accidental death case and initiated an investigation.

