No DJ after 10 pm in pubs and hotels in Nagpur, orders CP

Nagpur: In response to a surge in altercations within pubs and hotels in Nagpur, the Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, has introduced stringent measures to ensure public safety and curb unruly incidents in the Second Capital of Maharashtra. Effective from November 22, 2023, to January 20, 2024, the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC Act accompanies a series of regulations aimed at mitigating disturbances linked to late-night activities in these establishments.

The primary directives include the mandate for pubs and hotels to stop DJ performances by 10 pm daily. Commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasized the need for proactive measures to address rising altercations stemming from alcohol consumption and dancing within these venues. Instances of conflicts have prompted law enforcement to require establishments to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, retaining footage for a minimum of 15 days, aiding in monitoring and potential investigations of untoward incidents.

Furthermore, a significant change in protocol has been instituted: Obtaining police permission for organizing DJ events within pubs or hotels is now mandatory. This measure aims to regulate and oversee such gatherings, ensuring compliance with safety protocols and minimizing the likelihood of confrontations.

The imposition of these orders reflects the authorities’ commitment to preserving public safety and order within the city. The specified duration of these directives indicates a proactive approach to address immediate concerns while allowing for a structured review and potential extension based on observed outcomes and necessities.

Commissioner Amitesh Kumar urges all relevant stakeholders, including pub and hotel owners, event organizers, and patrons, to adhere to these guidelines for the collective well-being of the community and to foster a secure social environment within Nagpur.

