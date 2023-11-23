Finally, Nagpur Metro Phase II work begins

Nagpur: Work on the ambitious Phase II of Nagpur Metro formally started on Wednesday with an aim to provide mass rapid transport system to urban growth centres that have come up adjoining city limits.

Total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 6,708 crore. The aim is to extend current network by adding 43.8 km metro route to cater to rapidly increasing metropolitan area of Nagpur district.

At present, 40.02 km network is patronised by nearly 80,000 riders who use Nagpur Metro services daily. On weekends, the footfall increases further. Post Phase-II, the Metro officials are hopeful that usage of Metro train should increase by nearly one lakh commuters. The work on Phase-II was sanctioned about two years ago by Central Government but formal approval from State and thereafter signing of tripartite agreements took its own time. Now, after tying with all administrative ends, Maha Metro started the work as envisaged in November.

Earlier, the work was expected to begin by April 2023 but due to administrative delays, the approval got delayed. The work on Phase-I started in year 2014 and was completed with slight delay, one of the main reasons being outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. In the second phase, Route 1A will take off from MIHAN to MIDC ESR (Butibori) covering 18.65 km while Route 2A from Automotive Square to Kanhan is 13 km long (Orange Line).

Similarly, Route 3A will start from Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna, a span of 6.65 km and another route is Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar, a distance of 5.50 km (Aqua Line). The deadline for completion of Phase-II of Nagpur Metro is set at year 2026. A formal ground breaking ceremony was held at Eco Park at MIHAN and thereafter at All India Radio (AIR) relay station on Kamptee Road.

Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director, Maha Metro; Anil Kokate, Director, (Strategic Planning); Rajeev Tyagi, Director (Projects), Harendra Pandey, Director (Finance), Executive Directors Rajesh Patil, Naresh Gurbani, Arun Kumar, Naveen Kumar Sinha, Jai Prakash Dehariya; RVNL Executive Director M P Singh were present on the occasion.

To make-up for the delay, Maha Metro officials already floated the tenders and completed the scrutiny.

Once the formal tripartite agreement was approved, the tenders were awarded that ensured that work started in November.

Eastern Phase-2 contracts have been awarded to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). RVNL is going to execute Reach-2 covering 6.92 km long elevated viaduct (from Automotive Chowk to Lekha Nagar) with an estimated cost of Rs 395 crore.

This stretch will have 6 metro stations including Pili Nadi, Khasara Phata, All India Radio relay station, Khairi Phata, Lok Vihar, Lekha Nagar.

Automotive Chowk to Lekha Nagar: In the area around Automotive Chowk to Lekha Nagar, a large number of citizens in public settlements, schools, colleges, transport plazas, schools or campuses migrate to the city on a daily basis. Due to the introduction of Metro in the area, such mass rapid transport system at affordable rates would be available to the residents.

Due to Eco Park and Metro City metro stations, a large number of campuses like companies, IIM, AIIMS Hospital, National Cancer Institute etc. located in MIHAN will be connected to the metro.

At Grade Section in Eco Park A salient point of Phase-II of Nagpur Metro is going to be 1.9 km long At-Grade metro track in Reach-1 section. It will have 2 metro stations, including Eco Park and Metro City metro stations. The proposed expenditure of this route is pegged at Rs. 252 crore. The tenure for completion of construction work is 30 months.

ORANGE LINE

Route 1A – 18.65 kms MIHAN to MIDC ESR (Butibori)

Route 2A – 13 kms Automotive Square to Kanhan

AQUA LINE

Route 3A – 6.65 kms Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna

New Route – 5.50 kms Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar

Phase-II Project: Specifications

Nagpur Metro Rail Project Phase-2 is 43.8 km long and includes 32 metro stations. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,708 crore.

Automotive Square to Kanhan Length: 13 Kms. Stations: Pili River, Khasara Phata, All India Radio, Khairi Phata, Lok Vihar, Lekha Nagar, Cantonment, Kamptee Police Station, Kamptee Municipal Council, Dragon Palace, Golf Club, Kanhan River.

MIHAN to Butibori ESR Length: 18.7 km. Stations: Eco Park Station, Metro City Station, Ashokvan, Dongargaon, Mohgaon, Meghdoot CIDCO, Butibori Police Station, MHADA Colony, MIDC – KEC, MIDC – ESR.

Prajapati Nagar to Transport Nagar: Length: 5. 5 Km. Stations: Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, Transport Nagar.

Lokmanya Nagar to Hingna: Length: 6.6 km. Stations: Hingna Mount View, Rajeev Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, Hingna.

