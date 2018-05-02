3 teenage girls go missing from different areas in city

Nagpur: Three teenage girls went missing from different areas in city. Cops have registered cases of kidnapping and launched search to trace them.

In the first incident, a 17-year old girl, staying in MIDC area, left home around 3 pm on Tuesday for going to tuition class. However, she did not return home and since then went missing. The teenage girl’s relatives searched her frantically at all possible places but in vain. Finally, a complaint was lodged with MIDC police.

API Bhatkule, as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor boy or girl goes missing then the case should be treated as that of kidnapping, registered an offence under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for the girl.

Similarly, a 14-year old girl too went missing in MIDC area around 1 pm on Tuesday. The girl told her parents that she was going out to fetch water. But she failed to return and has been missing since then. A search of her by her relatives proved futile.

API Bhatkule, based on a complaint, registered a case as per Supreme Court ruling under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for her.

In the third incident, a Kalamna-based 15-year old girl has gone missing after she left home around 12 noon on Monday without informing her relatives. Based on a complaint and as per Supreme Court directives, Kalamna police constable Murlidhar has registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and launched a search to trace the missing girl.