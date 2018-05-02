Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    3 of 5 suspected patients who fled hospital back

    Nagpur : Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital yesterday, returned back on Saturday.

    Ravindra H Thakare, Nagpur Collector and District Magistrate told the reporters: “Three of the five suspected coronavirus patients who had escaped from Mayo Hospital, have returned.”

    He further added that the police will be deployed outside the isolation ward.

    On Friday, five suspected coronavirus patients have escaped from the isolation wards of Mayo Hospital.

    One of them had tested negative for COVID-19 while the results of the rest were awaited.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that all theatres, gyms, swimming pools, etc in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad will be closed till March 30 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

    The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15.

    India has reported two deaths and 83 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

