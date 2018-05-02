3 more teenage girls go missing in city

Nagpur: Call it an organised crime or a disturbing trend, teenage girls have been going missing or being kidnapped in increasing incidents in city. Three more minor girls went missing from different areas within a span of 48 hours.

In the first incident, a 17-year old girl, residing in MIDC area, left home around 11 am on Monday. Since her paper was on the day, she told her relatives that she going to see the centre and left home along with her friend. However, the teenage girl did not return home and has been missing since then. Her relatives searched her at all places but in vain.

MIDC API Dehankar, based on a complaint, registered an offence as per Supreme Court directives that if a minor girl or boy goes missing the then the case should be treated that of kidnapping, under Section 363 of the IPC and mounted a search to trace the girl.

Similarly, also in the MIDC police jurisdiction, a 16-year old girl has gone missing after she left her home around 12.30 pm on Sunday without informing her relatives. A search for her proved futile and hence a complaint was lodged with police. API Dehankar, as per the apex court directive, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for the girl.

Earlier last week, three teenage girls had gone missing or abducted from MIDC police jurisdiction. Fate of these girls is not known as yet.

In the third incident, a Kalamna-based 16-year old girl is being searched by police after she went missing on Monday evening. The girl left home around 6 pm by telling her parents she was going to house of grandmother. But she did not return since then.

Woman PSI Bharti Gurnule, as per the Supreme Court directive, registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC and searching for the girl.