Teen dies after friend hits him with steel kada in Ajni, booked

Nagpur: A case of culpable homicide has been registered at Ajni Police Station following the death of an 18-year-old decorator, Aryan Vilas Wahile, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, Lane No. 10.

Aryan, who had been living outside his home for the past eight days, was found sleeping on the footpath near Ajni Road on June 10, 2025, around 9 am. His family brought him home, and after drinking coconut water, he went to sleep. Later that night, around 9 pm, he fell severely ill and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Initially recorded as an accidental death, the case turned when a post-mortem report revealed a head injury. Further statements by Aryan’s friend revealed that Rahil Shyam Hajare (24), a resident of Lane No. 9, Vishwakarma Nagar, had allegedly hit Aryan on the head with a steel kada on June 9, leading to his death.

Based on the report filed by Aryan’s father, Vilas Sakharam Wahile, and findings from the inquest, police have now booked Hajare under Section 105 and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

