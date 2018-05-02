One more cop caught enjoying liquor at MIDC ACP’s office, suspended

Nagpur: Top police brass was left red-faced again as yet another cop was found enjoying liquor on duty at the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), MIDC Division.

The Naik Police Constable (NPC) Manoj Thakur, posted at the ACP’s office, was placed under suspension and an inquiry has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar after a video showing the cop allegedly consuming liquor at his workplace went viral.

Recently, three cops at the office of ACP, Lakadganj Division, were suspended by Zonal DCP Lohit Matani after a video of the trio consuming liquor on duty had gone viral on social media. While the first video of the three cops was filmed on March 10, the latest clip was shot with a mobile phone on March 2, sources said.

In the latest clip, which is around 1.13 minutes long, Thakur is seen speaking on phone with someone whom he had been advising how to convince the ACP. Later, a discussion of more ‘pegs’ and ‘four-five bumper getting over’ also can be heard in the clip. The other person speaking to Thakur is also heard asking him to reveal about some places or persons whom he can round up.

The Commissioner of Police Kumar said the latest incident looks like an aberration and strict action would be initiated. The concerned cop has been put under suspension and inquiry has been ordered. The issue (misuse of office premises) has already been taken up and no leniency would be shown in such cases of unacceptable behaviour, he said.

Police sources said a civilian, working with the ACP of MIDC Division, was unhappy as Thakur had been “detaining” him even after working hours so that he can enjoy a feast. Sources further said that the NPC had been regularly drinking and having snacks at the office. Last week, three cops from a police station too had come inside the office and were shocked to see the party going on, said the source.



