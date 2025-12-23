3 goons who robbed Zomato delivery boy at knifepoint arrested in Gittikhadan

Advertisement

Nagpur: A 22-year-old Zomato delivery boy was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint in the Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, following which police arrested three goons and recovered a weapon used in the crime.

The incident occurred around 1.15 am on December 18, 2025, when the complainant, Shubham Kisanji Thakre (22), a resident of Mahendra Colony near Radium School, Nagpur, was standing near TV Tower on IBM Road, close to Kadve Tailors’ shop, while calling a customer to deliver a Zomato order.

According to police, three unidentified youths approached Thakre, abused him and assaulted him with fists. The assailants allegedly threatened him with a knife and forcibly snatched Rs 5,000 in cash before fleeing from the spot.

Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan police launched a search for the accused. On December 22, 2025, around 9 pm, a police patrol team noticed three youths behaving suspiciously within the police station limits. As their appearance matched the description provided by the complainant, the police detained them for questioning.

The accused were identified as Sohel alias Chiku Salim Khan (19), resident of Krishna Nagar, IBM Road, Gittikhadan; Sujal Ujjwal Patil (20); and Sujal Vinod Patil (21), both residents of Azad Nagar near Atta Chakki, Gittikhadan, Nagpur.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to committing the robbery, police said. An iron knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered at Gittikhadan police station under relevant sections 115, 352, 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All three accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

