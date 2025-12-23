121 checkpoints: Nagpur Police roll out 10-day New Year traffic crackdown

Advertisement

Nagpur: After successfully reducing fatal road accident deaths by 26% this year, Nagpur City Police have intensified their traffic enforcement with a 10-day special drive for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Under Operation U-Turn, the police will deploy 121 checkpoints daily across the city from December 22 to 31, with a strict focus on curbing drunk driving, rash driving and other life-threatening violations.

Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal announced the intensified drive at a press conference on Monday, stating that there will be no relaxation in enforcement during the festive period. Joint Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy and DCP (Traffic) Lohit Matani were also present.

Gold Rate 23 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,36,300/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,26,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,10,900/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur police recently emerged as the top-performing city in Maharashtra in reducing road accident fatalities, according to data from the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic). Till December 21, fatal accidents were brought down to 88 deaths, compared to significantly higher figures last year.

Round-the-clock checks, heavy penalties

As part of the drive, checkpoints will function in two shifts, 60 from 6am to 2pm and 61 from 2pm to 6am, covering accident-prone zones, major junctions, highways, pubs, bars and nightlife hubs. During peak hours, 35 checkpoints will operate between 7pm and 10pm, and 20 between 11pm and 2am.

More than 3,000 breathalyser tests will be conducted daily, with immediate and stringent action against violators. Penalties include fines up to Rs 10,000, suspension of driving licences and vehicle seizure.

Between July and December, police registered 5,366 drunk driving cases, 7,500 wrong-side driving cases, 700 cases of rash driving, and imposed fines on over 21,000 heavy vehicles. Daily inspections of more than 3,000 vehicles have resulted in 100% conviction in drunk-driving cases, officials said.

“There will be no leniency. We will come down heavily on illegal parking, rash driving and wrong-side driving. The festive season must be enjoyed responsibly to avoid tragedies. The entire city will remain under police surveillance,” CP Singal said.

Focus on high-risk areas

With a surge in late-night traffic and partygoers expected on December 31, special attention will be given to Sadar, Dharampeth, Shankar Nagar, Futala Lake, malls, hotels, pubs and bars, where crowds traditionally swell.

Traffic teams will also crack down on helmetless riding, triple-seat riding, dangerous overtaking, overspeeding and overloading of transport vehicles, particularly involving youths.

Awareness drive alongside enforcement

In addition to strict policing, Nagpur Police will conduct awareness campaigns at malls, pubs, bars and crowded public places, urging citizens to avoid drunk driving and opt for cabs, designated drivers or public transport.

To ensure safety during celebrations, women police squads in plain clothes have been deployed at crowded locations. The Social Security Branch, along with teams from local police stations, will closely monitor hotels and pubs to prevent harassment, brawls and disorderly conduct. Any violation of law will invite swift and strict action, police warned.

With the strengthened Operation U-Turn in place, the Nagpur Police aim to ensure that the New Year celebrations remain safe, disciplined and tragedy-free.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement