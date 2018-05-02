Karni Sena activists undertake traffic trial of double decker bridge in Nagpur

Nagpur: Strongly protesting the non-operationalisation of double decker bridge on Wardha Road despite completion of construction by Metro, the city unit of Karni Sena had staged an intense agitation. The organisation had given the concerned authorities an ultimatum to start the double decker bridge within three days.

However, as the authorities failed to do so, Karni Sena activists on Saturday undertook a trial of the double decker bridge by riding on two-wheelers for opening vehicular traffic.

The activists including District President of Karni Sena Panju Totwani, City President Amol Thakre, Amit Gupta, Sanju Patel, Devesh Vyas, Kamalesh Pandey, Ritesh Pandey, Bharat Abhichandani, and Suresh Umredkar took a ride on the double decker bridge and undertook a trial for traffic. Totwani warned Nagpur Metro that if the double decker bridge is not thrown open for traffic, Karni Sena will itself inaugurate the bridge on Dussehra day and start traffic on it.





