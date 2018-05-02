Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda

Nagpur: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues in Wathoda on Sunday night.

The accused, Shubham Gurudev Jaiswal, along with his couple of accomplices, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Vicky in their house Plot. No. 99, Abumiya Nagar, Bhandewadi.

Shubham had reportedly picked up a quarrel with Vicky on Sunday night. Following which Shubham left home and came back with his friends. The accused then picked up a knife and stabbed his brother, causing his death.

On being informed, Wathoda police rushed to spot and sent body to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for autopsy.

Wathoda police have rounded up accused Shubham on the charges of murder and lunched the manhunt his accomplices.