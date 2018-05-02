Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Mar 9th, 2020

    Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda

    Nagpur: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues in Wathoda on Sunday night.

    The accused, Shubham Gurudev Jaiswal, along with his couple of accomplices, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Vicky in their house Plot. No. 99, Abumiya Nagar, Bhandewadi.

    Shubham had reportedly picked up a quarrel with Vicky on Sunday night. Following which Shubham left home and came back with his friends. The accused then picked up a knife and stabbed his brother, causing his death.

    On being informed, Wathoda police rushed to spot and sent body to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for autopsy.

    Wathoda police have rounded up accused Shubham on the charges of murder and lunched the manhunt his accomplices.

    Happening Nagpur
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Nagpur Crime News
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    Maharashtra News
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    Hindi News
    एनएमसी के यस बैंक में 95 करोड़ रुपए अटके, विकास कार्यों को झटका
    एनएमसी के यस बैंक में 95 करोड़ रुपए अटके, विकास कार्यों को झटका
    व्यक्ति का मानसिक स्वास्थ्य सदृढ़ होना चाहिए -डॉ विजय बारसे
    व्यक्ति का मानसिक स्वास्थ्य सदृढ़ होना चाहिए -डॉ विजय बारसे
    Trending News
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    Featured News
    No coronavirus case in Maha, India count 42: Govt
    No coronavirus case in Maha, India count 42: Govt
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Trending In Nagpur
    एनएमसी के यस बैंक में 95 करोड़ रुपए अटके, विकास कार्यों को झटका
    एनएमसी के यस बैंक में 95 करोड़ रुपए अटके, विकास कार्यों को झटका
    Bura Na Khelo, Holi Hai!!!
    Bura Na Khelo, Holi Hai!!!
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    मौजूदा सरकार ने 6 जिलों के डीपीसी फंड में की बड़ी कटौती : पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    NMC’s Rs 95 crore stuck with crisis-hit Yes Bank
    Coronavirus threat looms large over Holi celebrations in Nagpur
    Coronavirus threat looms large over Holi celebrations in Nagpur
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    Major breakthrough: Cops bust 3-member gang involved in robbing women
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    3 goons arrested for firing bullets on man in Sakkardara
    Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda
    Man kills elder brother over domestic issues in Wathoda
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    अल्प कर्मी,आयुक्त मूंढ़े के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145