    Mon, Apr 12th, 2021

    Man kidnaps, rapes minor girl with life threat in Koradi

    Nagpur: A 32-year old man kidnapped a minor girl by threatening to kill her and took her to a construction site in Koradi where he raped her. The accused later dropped the girl near her house in Shantinagar area. The heinous incident occurred on Sunday, April 11 evening.

    The accused has been identified as Raju Kotarange. On Sunday around 6 pm, Raju forced the 17-year old girl to sit on his two-wheeler by threatening to kill her. He took her to a construction site and raped her. Later the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

    Shantinagar PSI Bakal, acting the victim’s complaint, booked the accused Raju Kotarange under Sections 376, 363, 506 of the IPC read with Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the case so far.


