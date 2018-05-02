Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

3 dead as van hits bike on Umred-Nagpur Road

Nagpur: Three including two women met with a tragic end after a motorcycle they were riding on was hit by Tata Magic van near Ooty village on Umred-Nagpur Road on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place under Kuhi police station.

The deceased have been identified as Rajita Kumre, Yogita Wadve and Pramod Uikey all residents of Champa village.

According to police sources, the deceased trio were riding on Hero Honda Passion plus and were moving towards Girad. When they were crossing Ooty village, a recklessly driven Tata Magic (MH/49/D/4593) dashed their bike from behind. The impact was so severe that both the vehicles overturned. Owing to impact Rajita, Yogita and Pramod fell on the roadside and succumbed to their grievous injuries on the spot.

In the meantime, Kuhi police have registered a case against the accused Tata Magic driver and started the investigation.

