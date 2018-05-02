3 dead, 28 injured as Kankaria adventure park ride breaks down in Gujarat

Three people died and 28 others were injured as a ride in Kankaria adventure park, Gujarat broke down on Sunday.

Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said, “Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” according to news agency ANI.

There were 31 people on the ride at the time of the incident. The ride broke down as soon as it started picking up speed.

More details are awaited in the matter.