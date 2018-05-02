Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 15th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

3 dead, 28 injured as Kankaria adventure park ride breaks down in Gujarat

Three people died and 28 others were injured as a ride in Kankaria adventure park, Gujarat broke down on Sunday.

Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said, “Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured,” according to news agency ANI.

There were 31 people on the ride at the time of the incident. The ride broke down as soon as it started picking up speed.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Happening Nagpur
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
City LAD Anshul Shah to race in MRF formula ford 1600 national racing championship 2019
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Yarana-Change Over Banquet (COB) for Round Table India to be held in the city today
Nagpur Crime News
Man stoned to death, body dumped in a well in Old Kamptee
Man stoned to death, body dumped in a well in Old Kamptee
Nigerian thug arrested for hacking MIDC unit’s e-mail
Nigerian thug arrested for hacking MIDC unit’s e-mail
Maharashtra News
मोतीबाग डीझल लोकोशेड गुंडाळण्याचा डाव
मोतीबाग डीझल लोकोशेड गुंडाळण्याचा डाव
रस्ते नाल्या होतीलच, पण प्रत्येक शेतात शेततळे आधी करा : पालकमंत्री
रस्ते नाल्या होतीलच, पण प्रत्येक शेतात शेततळे आधी करा : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
शिवसेना ने की ‘ माझा महाराष्ट्र भगवा महाराष्ट्र ‘ मुहीम की शुरुवात
शिवसेना ने की ‘ माझा महाराष्ट्र भगवा महाराष्ट्र ‘ मुहीम की शुरुवात
ओबीसी को स्मार्ट सिटी का डिच्चु
ओबीसी को स्मार्ट सिटी का डिच्चु
Trending News
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Insects found in food served at Krishnum Restaurant, FDA seizes samples
Insects found in food served at Krishnum Restaurant, FDA seizes samples
Featured News
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
3 Mumbai doctors attacked by dead patient’s kin
Model Murder : Live in partner arrested, admits crime
Model Murder : Live in partner arrested, admits crime
Trending In Nagpur
Man stoned to death, body dumped in a well in Old Kamptee
Man stoned to death, body dumped in a well in Old Kamptee
शिवसेना ने की ‘ माझा महाराष्ट्र भगवा महाराष्ट्र ‘ मुहीम की शुरुवात
शिवसेना ने की ‘ माझा महाराष्ट्र भगवा महाराष्ट्र ‘ मुहीम की शुरुवात
ओबीसी को स्मार्ट सिटी का डिच्चु
ओबीसी को स्मार्ट सिटी का डिच्चु
Nigerian thug arrested for hacking MIDC unit’s e-mail
Nigerian thug arrested for hacking MIDC unit’s e-mail
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Krishnum Restaurant Row : Customer booked for demanding money
Changes in Congress will create a fresh wave of energy in organisation: Dr Nitin Raut
Changes in Congress will create a fresh wave of energy in organisation: Dr Nitin Raut
मोतीबाग डीझल लोकोशेड गुंडाळण्याचा डाव
मोतीबाग डीझल लोकोशेड गुंडाळण्याचा डाव
नगर में बनेगा सबसे ऊंचा साईं मंदिर
नगर में बनेगा सबसे ऊंचा साईं मंदिर
रस्ते नाल्या होतीलच, पण प्रत्येक शेतात शेततळे आधी करा : पालकमंत्री
रस्ते नाल्या होतीलच, पण प्रत्येक शेतात शेततळे आधी करा : पालकमंत्री
CIVAA Felicitates Vernon Franklin
CIVAA Felicitates Vernon Franklin
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145