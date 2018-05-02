Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani

    Nagpur: A special squad of Crime Branch nabbed three chain-snatchers and recovered a gold chain robbed from a woman in Lakadganj police jurisdiction over two years back.

    The arrested accused are Sumit Ramesh Waghmare (24), Nikhil alias Damba Manohar Wasnik (22), both residents of Hiwri Nagar, Jaibhim Square. The third accused and the mastermind, Rohan alias Yeda Satish Rangari (25) of Old Bagadganj, near Sheelgandh Boudha Vihar, is already in jail.

    The accused had robbed a woman named Meena Ravi Guhikar, resident of Lakadganj, near Gangabai Ghat, of her gold chain worth Rs 35,000. The crime had taken place in Dhiwarpura, Old Mangalwari, on October 24, 2017.

    During the trail, cops detained the two accused Sumit Waghmare and Nikhil alias Damba Wasnik from Vathoda village and interrogated them intensely. Both spilled thre beans and informed cops that they along with the third accused Rohan alias Yeda Rangari had snatched Meena Guhikar’s gold chain worth Rs 35,000. The three accused were riding on Rohan’s black Honda Splendor bike during the crime.

    The two accused Waghmare and Wasnik were later handed over to Lakadganj police for further action. The third accused and the mastermind Rohan Rangari is already in jail.

    The arrest was made by PSI H S Thorat, ASI Rajesh Lohi, constables Afsar Khan Ismail Khan Pathan, Santosh Thakur, NPC Dayashankar Bisandre, sepoys Ramnaresh Pathak and Himanshu Thakur under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, ACPs Sudhir Nandanwar, Kishore Jadhav and PI Bhanudas Pidurkar.

