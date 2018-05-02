Caught for traffic violation, man tries to kill cop in Sakkardara

Nagpur: Angry over action against him for traffic violation, a man tried to kill a Traffic Police Constable in Sakkardara area on Thursday evening. The accused has been booked but not arrested so far.

The complainant Police Constable Subhash Ambadas Lande (55), attached to Sakkardara Traffic Division, was on duty on Monday, February 24, at Chamat Square. During the same time, Lande had booked the accused Arvind Ramaji Mete (36), resident of Old Bidipeth, and issued a challan to him for reckless driving of his Maruti Omni car (MH-40/KR 7736). Furious over action against him, the accused Arvind Mete planned to settle score with the police constable in deadly manner.

On Thursday, around 6 pm, the Traffic Police Constable Lande was going towards Telephone Nagar Square on Umred Road on his two-wheeler (MH-49/AF 3927) for performing duty. Midway near Gracius Hospital, Bhandeplot Square, the accused Arvind Mete and his one accomplice intercepted Lande by their Omni car. The accused rammed his car into Lande’s two-wheeler with forceful impact. As Lande fell on the road, the accused tried to kill him by running the Omni car on him. Lande received serious injuries but survived the attack.

Sakkardara PSI Lokhande, based on Lande’s complaint, booked the accused Arvind Mete and his aide under Sections 307, 353, 427, 34 of the IPC and mounted an in-depth probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in the case so far.