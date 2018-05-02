3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali

Nagpur: In a bid to recover money, a gang of five miscreants, including three brothers, kidnapped a youth and threatened to kill him if money is not returned to them. This audacious incident took place in Kotwali police area between Wednesday and Thursday. Accused have been booked but no arrest made so far.

A resident of Gawlipura, near Chitra Talkies, the complainant Abhishek Prakash Jabalpure (22) was owing Rs 3.50 lakh to the accused Danish Iqbal Khan (26), Shadab Iqbal Khan (25) and Ershad Iqbal Khan (26), all residents of Green Park, Hingna, over a deal of disposable tea cups. Abhishek failed to pay the money despite several demands by the accused. Upset over the non-payment of their money, the three accused brothers reached Abhishek’s house and forced him to sit on their Bullet bike (MH-31/EJ 101) around 5 pm on Wednesday.

The accused abducted Abhishek and took him near Critical Care Hospital. There, the three accused brothers handed Abhishek over to two other accused named Aamir Balaghate and Danish Balaghate who took Abhishek to Ramson Industries in a four-wheeler and detained him in a room.

The accused thrashed Abhishek severely and also threatened to kill him if Rs 3.50 lakh was not returned to them. However, how Abhishek managed to free himself from the clutches of the abductors could not be ascertained immediately.

Kotwali PSI Lakde, acting on complaint of Abhishek Jabalpure, booked the five accused under Sections 323, 363, 365, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and launched an in-depth probe into the matter. No arrest has been made in this connection so far.