Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Jan 17th, 2020

    Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered

    Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Tehsil police nabbed a notorious woman robber and recovered stolen cash, gold jewellery and other valuables collectively worth over Rs 21 lakh from her possession.

    The arrested accused has been identified as Pournima aloas Pinky Vasudeo Kamde (25), native of village Palora, Tehsil Parshioni, District Nagpur.

    The trail of the accused started when a complainant, Aman Vitthalrao Ingole (25), resident of House No. 1030, Zingabai Takli, Zenda Chowk, Mankapur, lodged a complaint with Tehsil police on January 11, 2020. Aman said that he along with his mother Sunanda had purchased a gold chain from Nikam Jewellers, Sarafa Line, Itwari, around 2.15 pm on January 11. The gold chain was kept in mother’s purse. However, while purchasing other goods, an unidentified woman removed the purse and decamped with the gold chain. Aftyer registering a case, cops launched a search of the woman robber.

    Following painstaking investigation, Tehsil police managed to round up the suspect woman after a chase. The accused was brought to the police station and she was frisked. Cops found the stolen gold chain in her purse.

    After intense interrogation, cops searched the woman’s house and recovered cash Rs 53,000, stolen gold chains, lockets, other jewellery, costly hand watches, mobile phones collectively worth over Rs 21 lakh.

    The successful action was carried out by Senior PI Ajay Kumar Malviya, Second PI Dilip Sagar, PSI Swapnil Wagh, head constable Laxman Shende, NPCs Shailesh Dabole, Sachin Tapre, Kishore Garware, Pravin Manapure, constables Pankaj Dabre, Nazir Sheikh, sepoy Ravindra Patil, women constables Ashwini, Puja, Divyarshi under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar and ACP (Kotwali Division) Rajesh Pardeshi.

    Happening Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    A chilly evening on an open terrace with a delightful sunset.
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered
    Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered
    Maharashtra News
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात समितीची ट्रॅव्हल्स असोसिएशनसोबत चर्चा
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात समितीची ट्रॅव्हल्स असोसिएशनसोबत चर्चा
    पल्स-पोलिओ मोहीम नागपुरात यशस्वी करा : डॉ.सोनकुसळे
    पल्स-पोलिओ मोहीम नागपुरात यशस्वी करा : डॉ.सोनकुसळे
    Hindi News
    राज्यमंत्री शंभूराज देसाई ने की विभाग की समीक्षा
    राज्यमंत्री शंभूराज देसाई ने की विभाग की समीक्षा
    Video : पालकमंत्री बनने के बाद डॉ. नितिन राऊत ने की पत्रकारों से चर्चा
    Video : पालकमंत्री बनने के बाद डॉ. नितिन राऊत ने की पत्रकारों से चर्चा
    Trending News
    Mahatma much higher than Bharat Ratna: Court
    Mahatma much higher than Bharat Ratna: Court
    Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur
    Income Tax raids at seven places in Nagpur
    Featured News
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    22 babus known to be Fadnavis favourities transferred
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    State Govt undertakes minor IAS reshuffle
    Trending In Nagpur
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    3 brothers kidnap youth to recover Rs 3.50 lakh in Kotwali
    Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered
    Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात समितीची ट्रॅव्हल्स असोसिएशनसोबत चर्चा
    खासगी ट्रॅव्हल्स संदर्भात समितीची ट्रॅव्हल्स असोसिएशनसोबत चर्चा
    NMC’s ‘Mummy Papa You Too’ campaign aimed at changing attitude on cleanliness: Mayor
    NMC’s ‘Mummy Papa You Too’ campaign aimed at changing attitude on cleanliness: Mayor
    पल्स-पोलिओ मोहीम नागपुरात यशस्वी करा : डॉ.सोनकुसळे
    पल्स-पोलिओ मोहीम नागपुरात यशस्वी करा : डॉ.सोनकुसळे
    कॅन्सर रुग्णांच्या उपचाराच्या सुविधेत वाढ करा – केदार
    कॅन्सर रुग्णांच्या उपचाराच्या सुविधेत वाढ करा – केदार
    NMC employees, Aiwajdars stage demonstration for various demands
    NMC employees, Aiwajdars stage demonstration for various demands
    सरन्यायाधीश शरद बोबडे यांचा १८ जानेवारीला नागरी सत्कार
    सरन्यायाधीश शरद बोबडे यांचा १८ जानेवारीला नागरी सत्कार
    Public Hearing’ Before Any Hike in Power Tariff: Nitin Raut
    Public Hearing’ Before Any Hike in Power Tariff: Nitin Raut
    Nazia Haq among Nagpur toppers in CA Exam
    Nazia Haq among Nagpur toppers in CA Exam
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145