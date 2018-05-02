Notorious woman robber nabbed in Tehsil, booty worth Rs 21 lakh recovered

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, Tehsil police nabbed a notorious woman robber and recovered stolen cash, gold jewellery and other valuables collectively worth over Rs 21 lakh from her possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pournima aloas Pinky Vasudeo Kamde (25), native of village Palora, Tehsil Parshioni, District Nagpur.

The trail of the accused started when a complainant, Aman Vitthalrao Ingole (25), resident of House No. 1030, Zingabai Takli, Zenda Chowk, Mankapur, lodged a complaint with Tehsil police on January 11, 2020. Aman said that he along with his mother Sunanda had purchased a gold chain from Nikam Jewellers, Sarafa Line, Itwari, around 2.15 pm on January 11. The gold chain was kept in mother’s purse. However, while purchasing other goods, an unidentified woman removed the purse and decamped with the gold chain. Aftyer registering a case, cops launched a search of the woman robber.

Following painstaking investigation, Tehsil police managed to round up the suspect woman after a chase. The accused was brought to the police station and she was frisked. Cops found the stolen gold chain in her purse.

After intense interrogation, cops searched the woman’s house and recovered cash Rs 53,000, stolen gold chains, lockets, other jewellery, costly hand watches, mobile phones collectively worth over Rs 21 lakh.

The successful action was carried out by Senior PI Ajay Kumar Malviya, Second PI Dilip Sagar, PSI Swapnil Wagh, head constable Laxman Shende, NPCs Shailesh Dabole, Sachin Tapre, Kishore Garware, Pravin Manapure, constables Pankaj Dabre, Nazir Sheikh, sepoy Ravindra Patil, women constables Ashwini, Puja, Divyarshi under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar and ACP (Kotwali Division) Rajesh Pardeshi.