Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Sep 13th, 2020

    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC

    Nagpur: A 24-year-old youth was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near Priyadarshini Engineering College in MIDC Police Station area on Saturday night.

    The deceased was identified as Sohankumar alias Tiger Vijay Prasad (25), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, MIDC area. He was native of Bihar and working in a restaurant.

    According to police sources, some unidentified assailants stabbed the youth in the neck with a scissor and fled the spot at around 7.30 pm. The youth was spotted by some locals who dialed cops. He was later admitted at hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The identity of the accused was not established so far.

    In the meantime, MIDC cops have registered an offence under Section 302. The cops are checking CCTV footage to ascertained details of the crime.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    3 booked for breaking into house, demanding extortion in Ambazari
    3 booked for breaking into house, demanding extortion in Ambazari
    Plasto factory worker gets struck in machine, dies
    Plasto factory worker gets struck in machine, dies
    Round Table International World Meet held at Agra
    Round Table International World Meet held at Agra
    परिवहन महामंडळातील संघटना सरसावल्या
    परिवहन महामंडळातील संघटना सरसावल्या
    एसटीतील महिला लिपीकास मारहाण
    एसटीतील महिला लिपीकास मारहाण
    Nagpur corona cases cross 50K mark, recovery rate at 74.55%
    Nagpur corona cases cross 50K mark, recovery rate at 74.55%
    Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh
    Families of two Nagpur cops who died of Covid-19 get ₹50 lakh
    सकारात्मक विचार ठेवा, घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा!
    सकारात्मक विचार ठेवा, घराबाहेर निघणे टाळा!
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145