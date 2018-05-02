Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC

Nagpur: A 24-year-old youth was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants near Priyadarshini Engineering College in MIDC Police Station area on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Sohankumar alias Tiger Vijay Prasad (25), a resident of Gajanan Nagar, MIDC area. He was native of Bihar and working in a restaurant.

According to police sources, some unidentified assailants stabbed the youth in the neck with a scissor and fled the spot at around 7.30 pm. The youth was spotted by some locals who dialed cops. He was later admitted at hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The identity of the accused was not established so far.

In the meantime, MIDC cops have registered an offence under Section 302. The cops are checking CCTV footage to ascertained details of the crime.