    Published On : Tue, Jan 14th, 2020

    3 bogus employees of Bajaj Finance Co dupe old man of Rs 1.39 lakh in loan deal

    Nagpur: Three crooks, including a woman, posed as employees of Bajaj Finance Company and duped a senior citizen to the tune of Rs 1.39 lakh on the pretext of providing a loan of Rs 3.50 lakh to his son.

    The accused have been identified as Ganesh, Nikita Jadhav and Amol Pawar, all fictitious names to cover up real identity.

    The complainant, Jayant Madhavrao Deshpande (66), resident of Plot No. 45, Samarth Nagar, Ajni Square, Wardha Road, told Dhantoli police that his son needed Rs 3.50 lakh loan for starting a business. Subsequently, he contacted office of Bajaj Finance Company which in turn informed Jayant to contact the office sometimes later. In the meantime, the three accused Ganesh, Nikita Jadhav and Amol Pawar contacted Jayant through mobile phones and WhatsApp posing as “authorised” employees of Bajaj Finance Company. The accused “assured” Jayant to provide the loan of Rs 3.50 lakh and asked him to deposit Rs 1.39 lakh in various bank accounts from time to time between November 12, 2019 and January 13, 2020 for completing the process. However, no loan was extended to Jayant and thus duped by the three accused.

    Dhantoli Second PI Patil, acting on complaint of Jayant Deshpande, booked the three accused under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the IPC read with Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act and launched a search to nab them.

