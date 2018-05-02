27th Orange City Craft Mela evokes huge response

Nagpur: 27 Orange City craft Mela going on at South Central zone cultural Centre (sczcc) has been a walking huge response from the crowd hitting up at the stalls in the exhibition. The citizens are trying their hands in various artefacts including terracotta, khurja, pottery, furniture, carpets, handloom, jewellery, papermeshi, metalcraft, glass art, Punjabi jooti, phulkari, chanderi saree, paithani saree, Banarasi saree, zari work, mat weaving, wooden craft, bell metal, jute craft, khadi, kalamkari printing, leather puppet and various other handicraft material. In addition to it, the visitors are also enjoying scrumptious food in the food zone setup up at the venue.

However on the fourth day on Monday as the nationwide mourning was declared in view of the demise of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Saeed, no cultural performances took place for the day. There will be regular cultural programmes from Tuesday onwards.

The 27th Orange City Craft Mela would be organised till January 19, 2020. The entry fee for the same has been kept at Rs 25 per person per day. As per the schedule, the Craft Mela and Food Zone will be start everyday from 2 pm, whereas the cultural programmes would be held from 6 pm everyday.